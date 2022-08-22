AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst has been ranked the number one best campus food in The Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review ranks the top 25 universities and colleges in 50 different categories each year. UMass says it has the largest collegiate dining program in the country and focuses on locally sourced, healthy and diverse foods.

“We’re truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition,” said Ken Toong, the Executive Director at UMass Dining. “Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished. The last few years, as many know, have been particularly challenging on a number of fronts. However, even in the face of adversity, our team has risen to the occasion and provided memorable dining experiences, reflected in this honor.”

The rankings are based on surveys of 160,000 students at the schools being ranked. Cornell University was ranked number 4 with the university of Dayton rounding out the top 10.