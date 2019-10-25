UMass Amherst ranks #4 in Best Global Universities for agriculture sciences

Breaking News
Hampshire County

by: Duncan MacLean

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has cracked an international top five list.

The 2020 Best Global Universities guide ranked UMass fourth in Agriculture Sciences. The rankings consider the top 15,000 universities across 81 countries.

The publication states, “These are the world’s best universities for agricultural sciences based on their reputation and research in the field.”

Dean of the College of Natural Sciences, Tricia Serio said, “It’s gratifying to see the reputation of our programs continue to grow worldwide.”

