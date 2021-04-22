UMass Amherst requires students to be fully vaccinated for fall semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced that the university will require all students who wish to be on campus will have to be fully vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall semester.

According to the Chancellor all of the undergraduate and graduate students who wish to live, learn, or access campus resources must be fully vaccinated for the fall semester, except for certain students with religious or disability accommodations.

Faculty and staff who have been performing their duties virtually will transition back to on-campus work and are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

The resumption of campus operations will be aided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which provides federal funding to help the campus recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan includes the HEERF resources led by the Massachusetts Congressional delegation.