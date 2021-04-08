UMass Amherst returns to full capacity, in-person classes for Fall 2021

Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is already preparing for the Fall 2021 semester, saying it expects campus life to return to normal operations.

That means in-person classes, residence halls will be at full capacity, and events and campus activities will be happening like normal.

According to UMass, 13,000 students will be back living on campus. They also said each room will be filled to capacity.

“We are ready. We’ve been kind of cooped up for a little bit,” said UMass student Charley Blacker. “I think in the fall we are going to have a really good time, when we can socialize to the max and I’m really excited for it.”

The university said there will be a small percentage of space reserved for potential isolation and quarantine.

UMass added that on-campus tours will happen once again too, beginning April 20. Tours will be limited to 15 people at a time.

