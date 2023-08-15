AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has once again earned the prestigious title of Best Campus Food, marking its seventh consecutive win in the annual rankings published by The Princeton Review.

The latest rankings by The Princeton Review are a testament to the exceptional dining experience that UMass Amherst consistently delivers to its students. These rankings are based on feedback provided by 165,000 students who participated in the “Best Colleges” guidebook survey.

UMass Dining, which stands as the largest collegiate dining program in the nation, takes pride in its unwavering commitment to offering the campus community locally sourced, nutritious, sustainable, and globally-inspired cuisine. Embracing the philosophy that food can foster community, UMass Dining has established itself as a leader in the realm of campus dining experiences.

Ken Toong, the esteemed Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises overseeing UMass Dining, expressed his immense pride in the dedicated and hardworking team behind this accomplishment, “I’m extremely proud of our dedicated, talented, and hardworking team whose commitment to excellence has been instrumental in our continued success. We’re immensely grateful for our students’, faculty and staff and entire UMass administration for their support and invaluable feedback, which has contributed to shaping and enriching the quality-of-life experience. Without them we would not have been able to achieve this remarkable feat. Their dedication and enthusiasm inspire us to continuously raise the bar and deliver exceptional dining experiences, one meal at a time.”

Recognition was also given to UMass Amherst’s esteemed leadership, including Chancellor Javier Reyes, Vice Chancellor Andrew Mangels, and former Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, whose visionary guidance and unwavering support have played a pivotal role in elevating UMass Amherst to culinary excellence.

Vice Chancellor Mangels lauded the UMass Dining team for their remarkable achievement, acknowledging their year-round commitment to excellence. He stated, “This recognition is a testament to the great leadership, dedication, and focus on excellence all year long, which provides exceptional culinary experiences. Go UMass!”

UMass Amherst’s continuous reign as the top destination for campus dining underscores the university’s dedication to providing not only quality education but also an outstanding overall student experience.