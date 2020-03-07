Umass Amherst ‘Spring Weekend’ ensures a safer alternative to student-led ‘Blarney Blowout’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Its “Spring Weekend” at UMass Amherst, the same weekend as the student-led “Blarney Blowout”.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated weekends of the year at UMass.

‘Blarney Blowout’ is a March tradition at UMass where students hold off-campus parties to celebrate the Spirit of St. Patrick’s Day before they leave campus for spring break.

It is NOT a school-sanctioned event and in past years led to arrests and injuries.

Umass Sophomore Maria Little-Endara told 22News, that Umass has seen a decline in underage drinking at local parties.

“There has been a decline in partying. UMass has been cracking down on underage drinking and parties,” said Little-Endara.

Umass is holding a number of fun activities for “spring weekend” to dissuade students from partying this weekend, but still, ensure they have a good time before they leave for spring break. Hip Hop artist Meek Mill performed even preformed at the Mullins Center.

Umass student Raksha Pokharea explained that this weekend is a way for Umass students to relax during exams.

Pokharea told 22News, “It’s really a good time because we are packed with exams so its a way for us to get together and enjoy the spirit. And I see a long line, so people are excited, as they should be.”

UMass has cracked down on ‘Blarney Blowout’ and implemented parking and guest restrictions. Students are not allowed to have any guests in any of the residence halls until Monday morning.

Amherst and UMass Police also increased their patrols around campus to keep festivities under control.