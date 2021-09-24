UMass Amherst student protests outside Chancellor’s office over fraternity sexual assault allegations

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – About a hundred students held a protest at the Chancellor’s office Friday, calling for a stronger response from the university when it comes to sexual assaults.

The students gathered outside before filling the hallways of the Whitmore Administration Building. One student addressed the crowd, calling the sexual assault reporting process on campus extremely difficult. The protestors said more needs to be done to end the so-called “rape culture” on campus.

“With enough pressure and time and effort, we’ll be too loud to ignore and we can make a system that is a lot easier to survive in than what we have now,” said UMass Senior Aidan Mazagonwalla.

This is the latest protest at the campus after allegations of sexual assault were made against a fraternity last weekend. The university has said no victim have come forward.