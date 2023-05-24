AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s move-out day at the flagship, UMass Amherst students are headed home as the school year draws to a close and the chaos of commencement weekend approaches.

Anyone who has braved Route 9 through Hadley lately just doesn’t need this news but traffic is going to get even heavier in and around Amherst Wednesday as some 24,000 students pack up and head home.

In effect Wednesday and Thursday, Hicks Way will be one-way heading uphill from Commonwealth Avenue and Sunset Avenue will be one-way from Mass Ave. to Fearing Street. Fearing Street will be closed to downhill traffic through Saturday.

Residence Halls officially close Thursday evening and a few thousand students still have one final exam to go Thursday so, the campus won’t entirely clear out.

Congestion will likely continue through the end of the week as the last of the undergrad students load up Thursday before commencement traffic descends for Friday.