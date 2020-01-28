UMass Amherst students celebrate Lunar New Year

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at UMass Amherst celebrated the Lunar New Year Monday night at the university’s four dining commons.

This comes after a slew of Lunar New Year festivities were canceled due to fears of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in various Asian countries such as China, Vietnam, and Korea. It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar.

According to UMass Amherst’s Student Body and Admissions Statistics, more than 400 international students were part of the undergraduate 2019 class.