UMass Amherst students leave campus as coronavirus concerns increase

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will move to online learning for the rest of the semester to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

22News spoke with UMass students who moved out Saturday and won’t be coming back.

The spread of the coronavirus has forced UMass Amherst students to give up the college life for the rest of the semester.

Many UMass students moved out Saturday after the Chancellor announced Friday that the school will hold online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura Ojugbank a Freshman at UMass Amherst told 22News that closings and coronavirus testing have her worried.

Ojugbank told 22News, “Now that schools are closing down and people in the Massachusetts area testing positive for this. its kind of crazy, people are really worried about it.”

Fellow UMass Amherst Freshman Alayna Cashman told 22News that she’ll miss her friends and regular college life.

“I’m really sad about it. My roommate is my best friend. It’s definitely super abrupt. Online learning is a little daunting but I’m not super worried about it,” said Cashman.

Some UMass students have to travel far to go back home. 22News spoke with Megan Henderson from Colorado, who flew out from Bradley airport.

She thinks the temporarily online classes will help keep students safe.

“Even if it’s not on campus right now, but I think if one person gets it everyone could easily get it which could spread to more at risk,” said Henderson.