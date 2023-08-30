AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts Amherst freshmen are scheduled to arrive at the campus on Thursday.

About 5,275 freshmen will be moving in Thursday and the remaining students this weekend so drivers may expect significant delays entering, exiting, and traveling around campus and in the local area along Route 9.

UMass Amherst received a record amount of applications, out of 50,320 of those who applied, approximately 5,275 will attend as the Class of 2027. UMass Amherst says that this class ranks among the most diverse in the university’s history:

36% of the class composed of ALANA (African, Latino/Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Native American) students

16% of the class being under-represented minority students

54% of the class are female students

These students also have the highest average high school GPA (4.08) and highest average combined SAT score (1377) of any class during the past decade. Submitting test scores are optional at UMass.

There are approximately 22,750 undergraduate students expected this fall with 73 percent of Massachusetts residents.