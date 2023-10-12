AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – We continue our coverage on the conflict in Israel, with many locally communities now speaking out against the violence.

Students at UMass Amherst came together to show their support for the people of Palestine, who have also been impacted by this crisis.

Dozens of students gathered on the UMass Amherst Campus for the protest, with Palestinian Flags, and signs that said ‘end occupation now’. Many had the chance to voice their support for the Palestinian people, and call for their humanitarian rights.

NBC news reports that, Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade on Gaza since 2007, to which they say is necessary to protect Israeli citizens from Hamas. Human rights groups say this is having a devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.

Latest reports indicate that about 1,300 Israelis, and 1,500 people in Gaza have been killed during this conflict.