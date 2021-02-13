UMass Amherst students react to new covid restrictions on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)-The Commonwealth’s Flagship Campus has been quieter these days.

That’s because the university implemented lockdown measures after the university reported a spike in new cases. To help stop infections, students, they want students to self-sequester, as do state public health officials.

Sam Kaubris, a UMass Amherst First Year Student said, “A lot of information has been thrown at us and its seems to change every week.”

They expect all students to cooperate.

More than 430 coronavirus cases have been reported at the university in the past week alone, including students and faculty. So the campus is effectively locked down, and a number of restrictions have been placed on students, including taking walks. But 22News saw many students out and about Saturday. Students are only recommended to leave their dorms for a covid test, food, or for a medical emergency.= All athletic practices and competitions have also been canceled.

Kaubris said, “There’s not much socializing that’s for sure, ad its hard to make as many friends with your door shut. But you just do your school work.”

There’s been confusion on what students can do off campus, after a sign was posted at the Hadley Planet Fitness saying that the town’s board of health prohibited them from serving UMass students.

The Hadley Board of Health denied advising the gym to do that.



The university also issued a statement,

“The University of Massachusetts Amherst has not authorized any staff member to contact area businesses or town officials to request that UMass students be prevented from working at or patronizing local establishments.”



The university is recommending students to work remotely if possible. The new protocols will remain in place until least February 21st, and the university will lift them only “if the public health situation improves significantly.”