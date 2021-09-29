UMass Amherst students say university reacted late to racist email sent to black students

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has hired outside help to help track down the source of a racist email that was sent to multiple black student organizations at the university.

Some students say the administration reacted too late to find out who sent racist emails. The firm UMass hired, Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics, specializes in cyber security, and will assist in the investigation into this attack on the campus community.

In addition to the racist emails, anti-black hate messages have been submitted through online forms registered to student organizations. According to UMass Amherst, there is currently a multi-unit collaborative investigation underway. 22News spoke with a student who thinks the university’s response has been too slow.

Mojuba Shonekan, a student at UMass Amherst said, “I think it was three weeks ago, whenever that email got sent out, I just don’t see why it takes that long to find the person or the coalition group who did it. I think everyone needs to come together and try to educate others.”

UMass will be launching a Black Advisory Council, that will develop ideas to improve the experience for black students, faculty, and staff on campus.

22News reached out to UMass Amherst for a comment on Wednesday, but we have not heard back.