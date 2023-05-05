AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at UMass Amherst are speaking out saying the university is not doing enough to provide public on campus housing for students.

Protesters on Friday said there is not enough housing for everyone who wants to live on campus and they’re concerned about one step the university is taking to address the issue.

22News was there as students set up for a “camp out” to raise awareness. The university plans to open private market, apartment-style housing on campus this fall. That will offer housing to more than 600 undergraduate students. However, students protesting say because it’s private housing, it won’t solve the campus housing problem.

“It completely takes away our ability to have any say over our own housing, our ability to be housed, and fair and fairly priced units and completely surrenders that to the markets,” said Ava Hawkes, a UMass Senior.

A spokesperson for the university said they are offering assistance for students to find housing in the Amherst area. Undergraduate enrollment has increased by 1.8 percent over the last four years to over 23,000 students.