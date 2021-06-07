UMass Amherst to create ‘living learning’ space on Mount Ida campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is teaming with a non-profit to create a new ‘living learning’ space on their Mount Ida campus.

The university has joined up with Digital Ready, a Boston-based non-profit, to give underrepresented students a head start to a UMass STEM degree.

Starting in September of 2021, about 40 graduates from Boston Public Schools with be able to live in an experimental learning environment. It will be at a dedicated residential community on the Mount Ida campus.

After a year, those students will be able to start an undergrad program with 18 college credits and a year of experience.