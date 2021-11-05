UMass Amherst to honor 2020 graduates

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass will welcome back more than 1,200 members of the class of 2020 this weekend for a long-awaited, in-person commencement.

COVID-19 restrictions had forced the University to cancel plans for their annual ceremony back in May of 2020. So this year, UMass is taking advantage of Homecoming week to honor the graduates.

The commencement ceremony will be held Sunday, November 7th at 11 a.m. at the Mullins Center. More than 4,500 family and friends have registered for the event.