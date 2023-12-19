AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders and clean energy advocates will participate in a free, virtual session on solar power on Tuesday.

The event is a part of the “Western Massachusetts Solar Forum” hosted by UMass Amherst’s Clean Energy Extension mission.

The Western Massachusetts Solar Forum is a series of online public discussions and information-sharing sessions that are focused on the opportunities and challenges that are associated with solar photovoltaic development and installation in western Massachusetts, according to a news release from UMass Amherst.

State representatives Mindy Domb and Jeff Roy are expected to be in attendance. The session will take place between noon and 3:00 p.m. Monday.

The public is invited to register online through the Umass Amherst website.