UMass Amherst to host winter solstice event

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Today’s the first official day of winter and UMass Amherst will be hosting a sunrise watching event at the sun-wheel Saturday morning.

The public is invited to attend the hour-long event located south of McGuirk Alumni Stadium, just off Rocky Hill Road at 7 a.m. UMass Amherst Astronomer Stephen Schneider will be there to explain the cause of the solstice.

If the sky is clear during the event they’ll have a telescope set up for viewers to see the moon. They’ll also have a sunset-watching event at 3:30 p.m.