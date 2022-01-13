UMass Amherst to offer students abortion pill on campus

FILE – This Sept. 22, 2010 file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 loosened some restrictions on the pill mifepristone, allowing it to be dispensed by more pharmacies. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst plans to offer abortion medication to students on campus starting next fall.

The University already provided some services related to abortion like offering referrals to students linking them to abortion providers in the region. They also offer transportation to the provider and a follow up exam at their health center on campus.

Starting in fall of 2022, the University will skip the middleman and offer the abortion pill directly to students.

In a statement, the University’s Director of Communications told 22News that student demand was a driving force behind this decision.