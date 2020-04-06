1  of  2
UMass Amherst to provide western Massachusetts health care workers with PPE

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of face shields are being prepared at UMass Amherst to help protect those on the front lines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a world-wide personal protection equipment (PPE) shortage for healthcare providers and the community.

In an effort to support essential personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, UMass Amherst has placed an initial order of 80,000 face shields to be distributed throughout the region.

A Southbridge, Mass., company, K+K Thermoforming, is producing the first order. The company says it will continue production based on demand.

The Institute for Applied Life Sciences director, Peter Reinhart, said UMass Amherst has contributed more than $30,000 for the initial order, as well as the hundreds of volunteer hours spent designing, testing, revising and manufacturing the shields.

They will be going to healthcare workers around our region to help in the fight against COVID-19.

