UMass Amherst to require indoor face coverings for everyone in fall 2021

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students, faculty, and staff attending UMass Amherst this coming fall will be required to wear indoor face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The indoor mask requirement starts on August 11 and will be reviewed in mid-September. Masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces including classrooms, hallways, elevators, restrooms, break rooms, dining commons, and work areas. You can find the full list of public spaces here.

State university officials cited the new guidance on the CDC’s response to the COVID Delta variant, which can infect fully vaccinated people, who can potentially spread the virus to others.

Most counties across the Commonwealth and the country are now listed as substantial or high risk for COVID, and with students coming from all over in the fall, the university said indoor masking could lower the risk of transmission when the semester begins.

Masks will not be required outdoors.