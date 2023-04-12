AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst was awarded $15 million to lead transportation research among several universities.

According to a news release from UMass Amherst, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $15 million over 5 years to address transportation challenges such as safety, equitable access, and community engagement meant for several regional university transportation centers.

University of Connecticut

MIT

University of Maine

University of New Hampshire

University of Rhode Island

Norwich University

Bunker Hill

Holyoke Community College

“I am thrilled that the University of Massachusetts Amherst will now lead the New England Region’s University Transportation Center,” says Congressman Jim McGovern. “Billions of dollars are being invested through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and now UMass will be at the forefront of ensuring that this money is spent wisely, justly and efficiently.”

“The University of Massachusetts Amherst has been quite active within the UTC program since its inception, and we are excited about the society impact of the research and education developed within this new UTC,” says Michael Knodler Jr., director of the UMass Transportation Center. Knodler is associate dean for research & graduate affairs and professor of civil and environmental engineering in the UMass College of Engineering. Shannon Roberts will serve as the associate director of NEUTC and is an assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering and co-director of the Arbella Insurance Human Performance Laboratory.

In regard to safety, “Despite traffic safety advances, roadway fatalities in 2021 were the highest in over a decade, and up more than 10% from 2020,” Knodler says. “The traffic fatality rate per mile is significantly higher for Black and Hispanic Americans when compared to White Americans, and those of low socioeconomic status are more likely to be involved in fatal crashes.”

“The time to make a generational impact in equitable transportation safety is now,” Roberts adds.

The New England University Transportation Center’s (NEUTC) mission is to advance equitable safety through transformative research, education and technology transfer in four thematic priority areas: