AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – New information on how the growth of stars and black holes are linked is provided by a University of Massachusetts Amherst undergraduate student.

Meredith Stone’s latest discoveries are to help the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) unfold how galaxies work. Stone recently graduated from UMass’s Amherst’s astronomy program in May of this year. Her work is to help scientists with a mystery that lies under the galaxy evolution.

Currently, astronomers are familiar with how the evolution of galaxies is powered. Which is by two processes, the growth of supermassive black holes at each galaxy’s center and the formation of new stars.

“We know that galaxies grow, collide and change throughout their lives,” says Stone, who completed this research under the direction of Alexandra Pope, professor of astronomy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and senior author of a new paper, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal. “And we know that black hole growth and star formation play crucial roles. We think that the two are linked and that they regulate each other, but until now, it’s been very hard to see exactly how.

Courtesy of NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage-Hubble Conversation, and A. Evans. Provided by UMass Amherst.

Since the interaction between black holes and stars is hard to see, it is has been nearly impossible to study. Most of the interactions will take place behind enormous clouds of galactic dust. “ For galaxies that are actively forming stars, more than 90% of the visible light can be absorbed by dust,” says Stone’s undergraduate advisor and the paper’s senior author, Alexandra Pope, “and this dust absorbs visible light.”

However, Stone was able to workaround it with infrared telescopes. “We used the Spitzer Space Telescope,” says Stone, who will begin her graduate studies in astronomy at the University of Arizona this fall, “collected during the Great Observatories All-sky LIRG Survey (GOALS) campaign, to look at the mid-infrared wavelength range of some of the brightest galaxies that are relatively close to Earth.”

In particular, tell-tale tracers that are the fingerprints of black holes and stars in the midst of formation were being searched for. These fingerprints though can be hard to distinguish from the general noise of the infrared spectrum. “What Meredith did,” says Pope, “is to calibrate the measurements of these tracers so that they are more distinct.”

Stone and her team were able to eventually find more distinct observations. They found that currently, black hole growth and star formation are occurring in the same galaxies and are influencing each other.

The ratio was calculated by Stone to describe how the two phenomena’s are linked. The JWST is going to be using Stone’s work to help answer some of the question that remain.