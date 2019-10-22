UMass Amherst unveils new location for University Without Walls

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will unveil their new location of its expanded University Without Walls program on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the program will create a multi-modal learning experience that supports the needs of students at every stage in their educational and professional lives. Courses will be offered in a number of modes, including face-to-face, online and hybrid.

The new space is in the former location of the university’s Textbook Annex and is an open space that includes exterior windows all around and skylights.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 350 Campus Center Way at 3:00 p.m.

Fennick McCredie Architecture of Boston, led by project architect Katerine Brekka designed the space.