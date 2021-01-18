UMass Amherst vaccination clinic open for additional week to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced that they are extending the operation of its vaccine clinic for first responders and college health staff.

The extension will add an additional week to the vaccine clinic, which will be open on January 19 and January 20 from 1:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

Individuals eligible to get vaccinated include police, fire, and emergency medical services professionals, who will need to show a professional ID or license confirming their status.

The vaccine clinic is also open to eligible college health staff, including clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care.

It is required for the college health staff to bring an employer-issued photo ID, a state license, or a letter from an employer confirming employment where the duties include doing direct COVID-facing care.

The Moderna vaccine will be distributed in two doses administered 28 days apart.

The clinic will be located at the UMass Amherst Campus Center, 1 Campus Center Way, and free parking will be available at the nearby Campus Center Parking Garage.

For eligible individuals who wish to receive the vaccine, they must register in advance at www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.