Umass Amherst welcomes thousands of first-year students during weekend move-in

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is welcoming more than five thousand first-year students this fall and many of them moved in over the weekend.

Events were held all weekend as returning students moved back to school and first-year students moved in for the first time.

UMass is welcoming 5800 first-year students this fall, which is the largest entering class in school history.

Libby Phipps, a junior at UMass, told 22News she’s happy to be back at school.

“I’m super excited to be back. It’s nice to kinda know what’s going on but it’s still so busy here, but it feels really good to be back,” said Phipps.

The first day of class at UMass is Tuesday.