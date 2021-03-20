UMass Amherst will livestream spring equinox on Saturday

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
super worm equinox moon_1553114934337.jpg.jpg

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst astronomers will be live streaming from the university’s sunwheel on Saturday to mark the spring equinox.

On the equinox, day and night are nearly equal, as the sun rises at almost exactly due east, and falls near due west.

Protesters demand more for students, staff, and faculty at UMass Amherst

The UMass sunwheel is designed to mark the location of the sun during these equinoxes.

There will be broadcasts for both sunrise and sunset, streamed from the center of the sunwheel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today