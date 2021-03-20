UMass Amherst will livestream spring equinox on Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst astronomers will be live streaming from the university’s sunwheel on Saturday to mark the spring equinox.

On the equinox, day and night are nearly equal, as the sun rises at almost exactly due east, and falls near due west.

The UMass sunwheel is designed to mark the location of the sun during these equinoxes.

There will be broadcasts for both sunrise and sunset, streamed from the center of the sunwheel.