AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The award winning culinary team at UMass Amherst took home another prize during the American Culinary Federation’s (ACF) collegiate competition.

UMass Dining team chefs Anthony Jung, Jeff MacDonald, Max Melendez and Kyle Bigelow won silver at the 29th annual Chef Culinary Conference held at UMass Amherst. They competed against twelve other four-person college and university culinary teams from across the United States.

Each team was required to prepare a four-course meal including a buffet-style item to be served to the judges and competing teams. Teams had two hours to prepare and serve the first three courses and one hour for the buffet item.

“We had a very talented group of competitors this year. Every team was well prepared and competed like champions,” says Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass Amherst and co-chair of the Chef Culinary Conference. “I’m extremely proud of the UMass Dining team and the menu they created. This competition shows how much talent we have in the college and university dining segment. I’m thrilled that we continue to raise the bar in this arena.”

“This is not only the best-run ACF competition because of the quality of competitors and the quality of the judges, but because of the atmosphere of continually driving to improve, created by UMass Dining that is contagious,” says Chef John Masi, show chair for the ACF team competition. “It sets the tone of this being the No. 1 collegiate dining program and this being the No. 1 ACF competition.”

The Chef Culinary Conference is regarded as the premiere gathering for food service professionals to learn about the latest scientific findings in nutrition, flavor trends, culinary education and technology.

The 30th annual Chef Culinary Conference will also be held at UMass Amherst the week of June 2-7, 2024.