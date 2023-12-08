AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Basketball is now 6 games into their regular season and a little over a week away from playing in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield.

It’s been a solid start to the season for the Minutemen, they’re now 4 and 2 on the year with some big games coming up.

UMass Basketball has begun the year with wins over Albany, Quinnipiac, Central Connecticut, and South Florida. Next Saturday, UMass will look to continue their winning ways while facing off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

22News spoke to Minutemen Head Coach Frank Martin about what that game means to both the team and the area, “It’s in Springfield which is great, it’s part of the Hall of Fame which is great. It’s gonna be a great game for UMass, great game for Springfield and I’m excited to be part of that event.”

Coach Martin also told 22News that he’s learned a lot about his team and he’s been happy so far with his team’s performance early on in the season.

Many local basketball fans will be looking forward to that matchup with West Virginia but UMass does play before that, they actually host UMass Lowell Saturday at noon.