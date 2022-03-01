AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts-Amherst (UMass) basketball head coach Matt McCall is leaving his position after five years at the helm.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMass Athletics, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford announced the change in leadership with the men’s basketball program following the 2021-22 season.

“I want to thank Matt for his five years of service to UMass and our basketball program,” said Bamford. “Matt poured himself in to this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program. Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court and I believe a change at the end of the season is in the best interest of the program. I am grateful that Matt and I shared a mutual desire to have him finish the 2021-2022 campaign with the men in our program over the coming weeks.”

Coach McCall replaced former coach Derek Kellogg in March 2017. Prior to his time at UMass he had been head coach at Chattanooga and assistant coach at the University of Florida.

McCall currently has a record of 58-81 during his five years with the Minutemen. He is expected to finish out the season and leave after the Atlantic 10 Tournament.