AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend marks the return of a popular UMass Amherst tradition, the Blarney Blowout. Not only is it one of the biggest party weekends of the year, it also comes just as the CDC changes its COVID-19 guidance.

Hampshire County is still in the medium category but it’s a lot better of a place than last year when the school was coming down with a wave of COVID cases.

“Lots of green and big, like leprechaun kind of lucky type of things, and I think just a big party at off campus houses,” said Freshman Elizabeth and Paulina.

A spokesperson for UMass said this year’s approach will be similar to previous years. They’ll be working with the town of Amherst, while the campus is offering programs and is putting limits on guests at the dorms.

Students said the partying started Thursday night and with this being the first Blarney Blowout in a very long time, there’s a lot of pent up energy.

“This is going to be a bigger turnout than every before,” said Sophomore Elvin Kadi.

“It’s been a long time since anything like this has happened so people are really looking forward to it and it’s going to turnout real big,” said Sophomore Ethan Fusini.

With the vast majority of celebrations expected to be off campus, the University is asking students to take part in the Good Neighbor Registration. If a noise complaint comes into the Amherst or Hadley police departments students will get a call and given 20 minutes to quiet down.

No Blarney Blowout last year, that means half of the campus won’t know what to expect but Elvin and Ethan are looking forward to it, “Start off with some buddies and then just get bigger with the parties. Just go searching for them.”

This weekend is also the UMass vs. Boston College hockey game, that’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Mullin Center on Saturday.