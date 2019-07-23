UMass Board of Trustees postpones decision on tuition increase

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There will not be a tuition freeze for students at UMass Amherst come this fall, but it’s not known how much tuition will increase.

Both the State House and Senate funded UMass at $558 million during its budget approval on Monday. Last week, UMass trustees postponed a planned vote on tuition and fees for the school year, but officials said they did not appropriate additional money for UMass to freeze tuition.

The university would need an extra $10 million in its budget to freeze tuition without making cuts.

UMass President Marty Meehan had suggested earlier this year that UMass would bump tuition up by about 2.5 percent if they do not receive their $568 million request.

One student at UMass told 22News that they “would just like to know where the money is going. If it is being used smartly or if it’s being used for pointless things, things we don’t need.”

According to the UMass-Amherst website, in-state students were paying $28,513 for tuition for the 2018-2019 school year.

A decade ago, it was $18,346. There is no word on when the school’s trustees will meet to further discuss tuition.