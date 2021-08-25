UMass campus vaccine requirements

BOSTON (SHNS) – UMass Lowell officials on Tuesday announced that the school had finalized agreements with its unions that will require all on-campus employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be approved for a religious exemption, and similar policies are in place or in development across the other four University of Massachusetts campuses.

UMass Dartmouth says on its website that it is “currently working with our labor unions to require that all employees, both unit and non-unit, are fully vaccinated by September 27,” and UMass Boston is requiring faculty and staff to provide proof of their first vaccine shot no later than Monday, Sept. 6, the day before the fall semester starts.

In Wednesday emails, UMB officials advised employees that failure to comply with the vaccine requirements “may result in discipline, up to and including termination” and told students, “Failure to comply with this university requirement will result in you being dropped from fall 2021 courses.”

The flagship Amherst campus announced its faculty and staff vaccine requirement on Aug. 9, when students and educators were also informed they’d need to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. At the UMass Medical School in Worcester, faculty and staff were asked to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 12, and told that if they did not do so by Sept. 7, “the employee’s ID badge will be deactivated, restricting access to campus, and the employee must consult with their manager to determine if the Work from Home policy is feasible until the employee can be vaccinated.”

“Employees who have not received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September 7 may be subject to employer actions up to and including termination,” under the medical school’s policy.