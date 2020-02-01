UMass celebrates 50th year of East Asian culture program

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Students, faculty, and community members at UMass Amherst were treated to a unique experience Friday night centered on East Asian Language and Culture.

The East Asian Language and Cultures Department at UMass is celebrating its 50th year this year. Friday night’s program featured Chinese folk music from the Zhou Family Band.

The wind and percussion ensemble specializes in birth and end of life music played in China for more than 600 years.

“We’re excited about that because it is our job to reach out to these cultures and help out students communicate with them,” said Bruce Baird, Director of East Asian Languages and Cultures program. “Not just contemporary cultures but to make the past of another culture come alive.”

22News was told that events will continue throughout the semester.