UMass celebrating Homecoming weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Commonwealth’s Flagship Campus is celebrating Homecoming this weekend, staging activities for Umass students and Alumni alike.

Friday night, the Minutemen Hockey Team hosted American International College. Saturday, rival Uconn will travel to Amherst for the homecoming football game.

Inbetween the highly-anticipated sporting events is tons of fun activities all over campus. Some celebrate athletics, some clubs and others celebrate the school’s award-winning academic programs.

Catarina Martins, a Sophmore at Umass, told 22News the homecoming festivities are cool and full of fun.

“They also have an apple cider taste testing station from the food science club, they made all three and there are different processes and you can taste the differences which is pretty cool,” said Martins.

All the fun on campus does mean more traffic for Amherst travelers. Anticipate some congestion over the weekend as alum flock from all over the country.

In light of increased traffic on and around campus, Amherst police are stepping up surveillance at intersections.

The department is looking to emphasize coming to a complete stop at red lights, stop signs, and will have extra patrols out looking for rolling stops.