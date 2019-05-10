UMass chancellors say lack of state funding could result in tuition hikes

BOSTON (WWLP) – UMass chancellors are calling on state lawmakers for more funding for state colleges and universities.

UMass leaders said the proposal approved by the state Senate would underfund the five-campus system, so now they’re calling on students to help plead their case.

Under the Senate’s Budget proposal, The commonwealth’s five campuses would share allocation of $558 million. The proposal also includes language to prevent tuition hikes next year.

While students agreed to freeze tuition, University leaders said the proposal is about $10 million short of what’s needed to keep tuition at current levels for in-state undergraduates next year.

If both the House and Senate agree to the $558 million figure, UMass said they’d be forced to cut staff or increase tuition 2.5 percent.

During a meeting with students in South Hadley, Senator Jo Comerford took the time to listen to their concerns about UMass’s funding issues.

“I share their concern about what the cuts will mean for our community, there are 8,3000 jobs at UMass Amherst each one of them important to families that I represent and also to our economic well being here,” Senator Comerford said.

Senator Comerford and hundreds of other lawmakers have signed on to better fund public education at every level.

They said their next step is to meet with top state lawmakers and advocate for the resources that UMass students deserve.

Friday, May 10 was the last day senators could file amendments to the state budget, they’re scheduled to start debating budget items on May 21.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.