UMass Dining exceeds real food challenge commitment

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Dining has exceeded their goal as part of the 2020 Real Food Challenge (RFC), a national program where schools commit to buying at least 20% Real Food annually by 2020.

Real Food is defined as food that comes from “local/community-based, fair, ecologically sound and humane food sources.” The UMass RFC is a student-led initiative, in partnership with UMass Dining, and reached a 29% level of utilizing locally sourced foods.

UMass joined the program in 2013. Some of the achievements made along the way include:

Over 100 farm partners

100% cage-free eggs

100% fair trade bananas

74% of produce is local, fair trade, and/or organic

68% of the seafood is third-party certified

32% of the animal protein is local, grass-fed, pasture-raised

“UMass Dining’s commitment to providing healthy, sustainable food for our students and the campus community is just one example of how UMass strengthens the economy and supports a sustainable environment in the Pioneer Valley and beyond,” said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy. “We are proud of our award-winning campus food, and it is great to know that by partnering with our students, UMass Dining is leading the way in the Real Food movement.”

Sustainability is a core value at the University of Massachusetts. UMass Dining has spent the last decade partnering with local, regional, and national food producers to prioritize Real Food and the relationships that make that possible.