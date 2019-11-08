UMass Dining named best in the country for 5th consecutive year

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebratory mood at UMass Amherst Thursday night as students, staff and even the marching band gathered to celebrate another award.

The UMass Dining program was named the best in the country for the fifth year running by the Princeton Review.

The process surveyed over 6,000 college students in addition to input from editors to determine the list. The Editor in Chief of the Princeton Review said UMass dominance comes from more than the cuisine.

“The Magic of UMass dining services specifically is they are interacting with students every day,” Robert Franek told 22News. “They take their roles as educators on campus by way of sustainability teaching students while they are undergraduates at UMass how to live a sustainable lifestyle.”

UMass Dining boasts four dining halls, 11 Cafes and even two food trucks on campus, along with food-delivery options.