AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two years after the pandemic began, many companies are still desperate to find employees, even at the prestigious UMass dining program.

Day two of the on-the-spot interview event at the UMass Campus Center produced only partial results for the filing of some 30 job openings. While hiring numbers are nowhere near what recruiters had hoped for, there are still good benefits available for those who are serious about being employed.

“Now our potential employees have choices,” said David Toong, the Executive Director at Auxiliary Enterprises. “And now when you tell someone even more, like location, medical benefits over to you, and a career path to be advancing in your career.”

UMass dining is hopeful that they’ll be able to fill all 30 job openings in time for the start of the fall term in September.