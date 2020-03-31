UMass Dining to provide meals to local students affected by closures

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – School is out in Massachusetts until at least May 4, so a local university is providing meals to students who need it most.

Dining Services at UMass Amherst has begun offering two daily meals to 400 students attending Amherst Public Schools at seven locations around Amherst as the community responds to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

It’s a program similar to one that was implemented during the summer months while students were on vacation. The seven stops are at housing and apartment complexes in town.

Using UMass Amherst’s babyBerk food truck, the program offers students breakfast and lunch each weekday. The food truck begins making stops at 10:30 a.m. and will be at each place for about 15 minutes, finishing by 1 p.m.

The duration of the new program depends on whether Amherst Public Schools will reopen before June 30. UMass Amherst officials say that if schools remain closed, it will roll straight into the 2020 summer meals service.

For a list of dropoff locations, you can visit the Amherst Public School Nutrition Services website.