UMass Five Credit Union collecting personal care items for Northampton, Hadley Survival Centers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County federal credit union is asking for the public’s help collecting personal care items.

The UMass Five College Federal Credit Union wants to help those in need, and they are asking for your help.

The Hadley and Northampton branches are holding a personal care items drive to benefit the patrons of the Amherst and Northampton Survival Centers. Items they are looking for include unopened shampoo, shaving supplies, toothpaste, and toilet paper.

The drive is only going on for another couple of days. It ends Friday, May 31st.

Last year they collected 216 pounds of personal items. They hope to exceed that number this year.

“Folks are forced to make choices and it may sound a little odd but they are making a decision of food or toilet paper for their family,” said CEO and President of UMass Five College Federal Credit Union, Richard Kump. “These are incredibly highly needed bunch of donations.“

The UMass Five Credit Union serves UMass and more than 50 other non-profits. Items can be dropped off either the Hadley or Northampton branch.

