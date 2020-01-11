UMass Five Credit Union hosting clothing drive

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Five College Federal Credit Union is running a winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive throughout this month.
Collection efforts will benefit Amherst Survival Center and Friends of the Homeless in Springfield.
UMass Five College Federal Credit Union is asking for clean, new or gently used coats and winter gear.
Donations can be dropped off during business hours at these locations:
- 200 Westgate Center Drive in Hadley
- Campus Center at UMass Amherst
- 225 King Street in Northampton
- 233 Carew Street in Springfield