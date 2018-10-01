UMass football coach gets 1 game suspension for rape comment Video

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) - The UMass football coach has been suspended following a rant that referenced rape.

Head Coach Mark Whipple has been suspended without pay from all coaching activities for the upcoming week, and will not be leading the team on Saturday.

The University of Massachusetts Director of Athletics, Ryan Bamford announced that Whipple has been suspended because of comments he made on Saturday in Ohio, which referenced rape.

Bamford issued a statement apologizing for Whipple's comments, which were made to reporters after a loss to Ohio University.

UMass football head coach Mark Whipple suspended for one week without pay following Ohio postgame comments. DC Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach. pic.twitter.com/Gey65Bhe7p — UMass Athletics (@UMassAthletics) September 30, 2018

In the statement, Whipple said he was "deeply sorry for the word" he used during Saturday's game. He continued, "It is unacceptable to make use of the word 'rape' in the way I did and I am very sorry for doing so."

Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkha will serve as interim head coach this week, as well as for the Minutemen's home game against South Florida on Saturday

Whipple will participate in a mandated Sensitivity training program.