UMass fraternity linked to rise in COVID-19 cases suspended for violating guidelines

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass fraternity is being penalized for hosting large gatherings that violate the university’s COVID-19 protocols.

The university has placed the Theta Chi fraternity on interim suspension following reports of parties held late last month. The university released a statement saying student gatherings in large and small groups, both on-campus and off-campus, contributed to the recent increase in cases.

Active cases have now surpassed more than 500.

22News spoke with a student who heard of the party and knew of those who attended and got sick because of it.

“They ended up getting COVID and I think it’s kind of silly to go to a gathering like that without masks during a time like this,” Christopher DePasquale said. “Especially during the beginning before the four-day quarantine was over. That was a time to get things set in stone so we could enjoy the semester. But kids failed to do that and this is what happened.”

The Theta Chi chapter has been directed to cease all chapter-related functions.

An investigation is now being conducted by the university’s Student Conduct and Community Standards Office.