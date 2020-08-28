UMass furloughs raises concerns about impact to workers, regional economy

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is going through one of the biggest financial challenges in the university’s history and will have to furlough more than 800 workers.

This will result in fewer resources for students and fewer customers for local businesses.

According to a statement by UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, the decision to furlough staff was an absolute last resort after implementing previous cost reduction measures.

The workforce reductions are a result of the loss of revenue and has resulted in a $47 million deficit. Positions that will be furloughed include dining hall workers and residence hall operations and staff.

This impact extends beyond campus where local businesses will be suffering as well.

22News spoke with a restaurant owner who has established many relationships with UMass workers over the years.

“I did have UMass employees over the years who have worked for us. They’re getting rid of the backbone of the university, dining hall, housekeeping lawn care things like that,” Rob Watson Owner of Lone Wolf Restaurant said.

“Being a second-year student I know a lot of the staff on a personal level seeing them every day. It makes me upset knowing they won’t have a job here,” UMass Sophomore Brianna Pappas said.

Graduate student Dora Tseng, who is the co-chair of the Graduate Student Employee Organization, says she’s been receiving calls from students who are unsure about their positions.

“I have messages from students who said, ‘hey I’m calling all these offices, and no ones taking my call what should I do?’ I also have a one-year-old and am a student myself it’s a lot to juggle more than ever we need these people,” Tseng said.

Furloughs will be effective on September 13.