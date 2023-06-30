AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The University of Massachusetts Amherst and the town of Hadley have signed an agreement to work together on issues surrounding community needs.

The newly created strategic partnership is focused on emphasizing open communication and joint efforts to deal with mutual challenges and opportunities.

The agreement, effective July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027, includes an annual $85,000 payment from the college to Hadley to support community needs identified as community concerns through its planning processes, town meeting or other areas.

“The university deeply values its relationship with the Town of Hadley and I am pleased that with this agreement, we will continue to work together on issues of mutual interest,” said Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

Hadley Select Board member Molly Keegan said, “The university is an important partner to the Town of Hadley and we value that relationship. We will continue to look for opportunities to collaborate in everyone’s best interests.”

Some of those issues include economic opportunities, long-range planning, housing for the college community and efforts to mitigate the effects of Route 9 traffic.

UMass recently signed a similar agreement with the Town of Amherst.