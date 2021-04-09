UMass heading to NCAA men’s hockey championship after winning shot in overtime

PITTSBURGH (WWLP) – The Frozen Four Final is set and it came down to overtime for the UMass Minutemen in the semifinal game against the two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth on Thursday night.

Bobby Trivingo picked up the puck 14 minutes into the overtime period and Garret Wait, a Minnesota native, snuck to the far post and finished a beautiful feed from Trivingo to win the game with a final score of 3-2.

According to an interview on the NCAA Ice Hockey Twitter account, Wait said after the game he saw Bobby behind the net and just knew he was going to wrap around so he put himself in position for his teammate.

"We found our legs!!"



"We found our legs!!"

Going into the Championship game, @UMassHockey's Garrett Wait is choosing to focus on playing for his teammates.

UMass is headed to their second National Championship game in program history after losing to Minnesota Duluth in the 2019 finals.

UMass did strike first off the stick of Zac Jones in the first period. Duluth answered just two minutes later to tie it up and scored again in the second to take the lead. UMass tied the game once again with eight minutes left to play, forcing overtime.

Garrett Wait with the GAME WINNING GOAL IN OVERTIME!

The Minutemen were outshot 36 to 15 in regulation but totally flipped the script in overtime outshooting the Bulldogs 13 to 2.

UMass will face St. Cloud State Saturday April 10 at 7 p.m. in the National Championship.