UMass Hockey raises awareness for breast cancer research

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Men’s hockey team took to the ice Friday, and during the match also raised awareness for breast cancer research.

On Friday, the Minutemen took on the Long Island University Sharks. The Minutemen are currently rank in 10th place nationally. During Friday’s game fans were decked out in pink and so was they arena in their effort to support local breast cancer research.

“Most of us know someone in our life who has been impacted by breast cancer… you can never have too much awareness or too much support for it and obviously the hockey game is super fun and this is an added bonus.”

UMass went on to secure a victor over Long Island by a final score of 6-3. The Minutemen will host LIU again tomorrow with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.