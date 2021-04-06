UMass hockey team to play NCAA Frozen Four game without four players

Massachusetts goalie Filip Lindberg (35) makes a save during the first period against Denver in a semifinal of the Frozen Four NCAA men’s college hockey tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Four players of the UMass Minutemen hockey team will be unable to play in Thursday’s NCAA Frozen Four due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the team, the players did not meet the requirements in place from the COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and will be unable to play. The four players are Carson Gicewicz, Henry Graham, Jerry Harding and Filip Lindberg. Of the four players, that includes their starting goalie, back up goalie and the team’s leading scorer.

Goalie Filip Lindberg has started the last 12 games in net, and is 9-1-4 on the season. Forward Carson Gicewicz is the leading goal-scorer for the Minutemen with 17, including a hat trick in the regional final.

Head Coach Greg Carvel released a statement saying, “I feel for these players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point. They have earned the right to compete for a national championship, and to have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend. But nevertheless it’s a result that we have to accept, and we will move forward together and utilize the depth of our roster for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.”

The Minutemen will take on two-time defending champion Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday at 9:00 in a rematch of the 2019 NCAA championship game. The winner will advance to Saturday’s national championship game against either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State.